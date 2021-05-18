OFFERS
Mohave County health officials told to provide COVID contact tracing report

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 3:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has directed the county Department of Public Health to prepare a report on contact tracing for COVID-19.

The approved motion will see the department create a report within 60 days that is set to include information regarding the average time it took to trace a case during the pandemic; points of origin for how individuals contracted COVID-19 in Mohave County, be it through restaurants, family gatherings, community events, bars or workplace interactions; and lessons learned and how the department can better prepare for future pandemics.

The item was placed on the agenda by board Chairman Buster Johnson of District 3, with his reasoning included within the agenda.

“We have always had contact tracing for communicable diseases such as HIV or tuberculosis; however, we haven’t in recent decades had a virus as easily spread among our communities as we did with COVID-19,” Johnson wrote. “With that said, Mohave County received several grants and authorized the health department to hire several contact tracers to help track down and slow the spread of the virus in our communities.”

He then asks the board to direct the health department to create a report on the actions of contact tracers and what was learned.

“I would think that a year into this and 20,000 cases later we would have a pretty good idea of how exactly COVID-19 spread through our community,” Johnson continued. “Did restaurants and in-dining play a major role or did it not? I believe having these answers will better help us prepare for future pandemics.”

The board unanimously approved the motion.

