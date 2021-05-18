OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Lisa Gayle Hilderbrand

Lisa Gayle Hilderbrand

Lisa Gayle Hilderbrand

Originally Published: May 18, 2021 2:36 p.m.

Lisa Gayle Hilderbrand passed away on May 10, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by family.

Lisa was born June 14, 1963 in Olathe, Kansas to Gayle and Roberta Prater (Majors). Lisa graduated high school at Newton High in Newton, Kansas in 1981, followed by graduating as a Dental Assistant at Bryan Institute in Wichita, Kansas in 1983. On Aug. 7, 1999 Lisa married her husband Jerry Hilderbrand. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at the Majors Reunion every summer in Oklahoma. You could always find her smiling and laughing anytime she was around her family, friends and grandchildren. Lisa loved her Keno machines, reality TV, antiquing, George Strait concerts with her best friend Rita, and perfecting her favorite peppernut recipe. Her passion for fresh produce and an oversized garden was one of the many things that brought her great joy. (Just ask her husband about the overpaid tomatoes.) Lisa had a huge passion for her church (New Life) where she found a second family.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Gayle and Roberta Prater; her sisters Mildred and Betty; and her mother-in-law Patti Lewis. She is survived by her husband Jerry; her children Jamie (Kyle) Catalfu, Jillian (Jared) Gill and Andrea (Mat) Mancillas.

She is survived by her grandchildren Logan, Damon, Ellie, Jameson, and Willow; along with her four grandpups Toby, Macy, Ruby, and Izzy. She is also survived by two sisters and a brother. A memorial will be held at New Life Church in Kingman, Arizona on Friday, May 21 at 11 a.m. Please join the family to celebrate the beautiful life of Lisa.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to New Life Church in Kingman, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Lisa Faye (Prell) Hilderbrand
Obituary | Angie Benavidez
Obituary | Patricia Lewis
Obituary | Daysha E. Roberts
Obituary: Roberta Watson

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State