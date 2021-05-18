Opinion: Bill Williams River Wildlife Refuge analysis flawed

One the many things that we as responsible sportsmen and conservationists need to do is to stay active and participate in proposed actions by the state or federal government regarding lands and water along the wildlife on it or in it.

When the opportunity to send in comments on proposed actions by the government are open for comments, take the time and send in our comments. Such is the case of the currently open Environmental Analysis (EA) by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on proposed actions regarding hunting on the Bill Williams River Wildlife Refuge.

The Bill Williams River Wildlife Refuge is about 16 miles south of Lake Havasu. It was established in June, 1993 with a primary mission “to provide refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife.”

However, it was mandated that the Secretary of the Interior had other responsibilities including to “ensure effective coordination, interaction and cooperation with owners of land adjoining the refuges and the fish and wildlife agencies of the states in which the units of the National Wildlife Refuges are located.”

Another responsibility assigned to the secretary is that they are to “recognize compatible wildlife-dependent recreational uses as the priority general public uses of the NWRS through which the American public can develop an appreciation for fish and wildlife.” In other words, hunting and fishing are allowed on refuges.

In the past some of the management officials of the Bill Williams refuge have been anything but supportive of hunting on the refuge. I could tell you a story of my interaction with a biologist who said to me during a phone call, “Mister, don’t you know the meaning of a refuge. It means no hunting!”

Well, times have changed. Now the managers at the Bill Williams River refuge are contemplating opening some parts of the refuge to hunting and thus this EA is being opened for public comment. This draft plan cost you and I an estimated $16,000.

The plan can be viewed at LakeHavasuRefuges@fws.gov or by calling 928-667-4144 to request either printed or electronic copies. You need to read the EA for yourself and then send in your comments by June 15.

I, for one, have a five-page document that I’m sending to HuntFishRulesComments@fws.gov outlining my personal issues with some of their proposed plans.

I’m going to outline just some of my concerns.

The refuge is proposing javelina can only be hunted during Arizona’s general rifle season, where everything from a bow and arrow, a crossbow, handguns and, of course, rifles can be used. However, the refuge is proposing that hunters with state-issued Unit 16A or 44A tags can only hunt with shotguns shooting slugs or archery! And it makes no mention of the use of a crossbow. The refuge’s justification for not allowing hunters to use a handgun, muzzleloader or a rifle is they “would pose a risk to nonhunters who use the refuge for wildlife observation, photography, hiking and general nature observation ...” The refuge doesn’t want to allow hunting of mule deer because they don’t think there are very many there and hunters would be dissatisfied with their experience. Understand these riparian areas in the refuge are thick and deer are hard to see. Hunters have never been allowed to hunt deer there, so what does the refuge base their comments on? I know some archery hunters who would gladly accept the challenge of going after mule deer down there. The plan would allow coyotes (a major predator) to only be taken in the northern zone of the refuge. The southern zone would be closed to the take of coyotes. And the legal method of take would only be shotguns using non-lead shot or archery. The refuge does not want to open the refuge for the taking of bobcats: “Excessive noise and stray ammunition from bobcat hunting could ... disturb birds that utilize the refuge.” Can you believe that? Don’t they know that bobcats are proficient bird killers that don’t care if it is an endangered species of songbird or a sparrow? Hunters could only hunt quail with very expensive non-toxic shot and, now get this, archery. Here is a statement the refuge makes regarding conflicts and safety issues. “Because other wildlife-dependent recreation occurs simultaneously in areas used by hunters, some conflicts are anticipated between different types of recreational users. Safety is our primary concern.” So, you’re a hiker, bird watcher or bird hunter and there are other quail hunters out there potentially shooting arrows at quail! Yep, that sounds safe to me. The refuge is proposing to limit hunting of these feral exotic birds to the mourning dove season which starts in November. Under Arizona law, Eurasians can be hunted all year with no limit. The refuge wants no hunting of feral pigs, as they say there are none down there right now. The service is spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars trying to eradicate pigs from Topock and the Lake Havasu area. All it will take is one boar and one sow to go on a walk about down into the perfect riparian habit of the Bill Williams River and soon you’ll have a mess of them there. Why not be proactive instead of reactive, and let hunters take them when and if they see them? Here is one that really hits home for me – feral burros. The refuge makes this statement on Page 7 of their document: “In manageable numbers ... feral burros may create riparian habitat by digging wells to access groundwater, which can be utilized by other wildlife and colonized by native vegetation.” Anyone who knows anything about burros in the desert and in riparian areas knows these critters are very destructive to native vegetation and the ecosystem in general. That statement is wrong in so many ways.

These are just some of my issues. I know that the Arizona Game and Fish Department has some issues with this EA, and they are commenting to the refuge on those.

I urge you, the Mohave County sportsman to take time and read the EA and then make your comments. I would hope that the Mohave Sportsman Club, Mohave County’s largest outdoor recreational group, would also weigh. And it probably wouldn’t hurt for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to get involved. The Bill Williams River Wildlife Refuge is in both Mohave and LaPaz counties.

(Don Martin is an outdoors writer, and a hunting and fishing guide.)