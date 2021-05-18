OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pilot lands small plane on Mesa area freeway without injury

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane landed on a freeway in Mesa. (FAA logo/Public domain)

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane landed on a freeway in Mesa. (FAA logo/Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 1:41 p.m.

MESA - The HOV lane on a Mesa freeway was beyond fully occupied Tuesday by a small passenger plane.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the single-engine aircraft parked on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Higley Road around 6 a.m.

State troopers and their vehicles surrounded the plane in order to keep traffic in line.

ADOT officials tweeted that crews have since moved the plane and nobody was hurt.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot had reported engine trouble after taking off from Falcon Field Airport. There was one passenger on board. The FAA says it is investigating the incident.

Phoenix man rams girlfriend's car with his 3 kids inside it

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man has been arrested after allegedly ramming his girlfriend’s car that had his three children inside and then fleeing after the vehicle caught fire, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said 34-year-old Bryan Swanson was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault with a vehicle and three counts of child abuse.

It was unclear Monday if Swanson had a lawyer yet.

Court records state that Swanson got into a fight with his girlfriend while they were both driving separate vehicles last Friday morning.

Swanson’s children – ages 4, 7 and 11 months – were in his girlfriend’s car.

Witnesses said Swanson ran into her vehicle and smoke began coming out of it and 911 was called.

They said Swanson fled on foot even though his children were screaming that the car was on fire.

Swanson’s girlfriend got the three kids out safely.

Asked by police why he didn’t call for help, Swanson said he didn’t want to get his girlfriend in trouble and he didn’t want to be arrested for a separate misdemeanor warrant out of Gilbert.

Swanson’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 21.

Phoenix mother of 3 found dead in home, kids unharmed

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect in the suspicious death of a Phoenix mother of three.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said officers were led Monday night to do a welfare check after two toddlers were seen crying and alone on an apartment porch.

She says officers entered the apartment and found a woman with “obvious signs of trauma.”

They also found an infant unharmed.

All three children were taken to a hospital where doctors determined they were in good condition. They were released but Justus did not say to whose custody.

Justus, who did not identify the woman, said investigators confirmed she was the children’s mother.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Armed suspect shot and killed by Peoria police officer

PEORIA - Peoria police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect after he pulled out a handgun.

Authorities said the incident occurred Monday around 4:15 p.m. outside a Shell gas station at 91st and Northern avenues.

The officer noticed a license plate did not match a car. He approached the driver and the two got into a physical fight. Investigators say that’s when the suspect went for a gun. The officer opened fire, hitting the suspect in the torso. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.

No one else was injured in the shooting. A handgun was recovered. The suspect has since been identified as 32-year-old Garrett Sheppard of Phoenix.

Police say the officer involved had an active body camera. The shooting remains under investigation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Briefs | Wildfire continues to push toward Crown King near Prescott
Briefs | Southwest flight diverted
State Briefs | 3 teen girls among 8 arrested in Phoenix robberies
Bullet casings found after shootings in serial killer case
Briefs | Police: Arizona hitchhiker arrested in Utah stabbing
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State