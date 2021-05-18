Pilot lands small plane on Mesa area freeway without injury

MESA - The HOV lane on a Mesa freeway was beyond fully occupied Tuesday by a small passenger plane.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed the single-engine aircraft parked on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Higley Road around 6 a.m.

State troopers and their vehicles surrounded the plane in order to keep traffic in line.

ADOT officials tweeted that crews have since moved the plane and nobody was hurt.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot had reported engine trouble after taking off from Falcon Field Airport. There was one passenger on board. The FAA says it is investigating the incident.

Phoenix man rams girlfriend's car with his 3 kids inside it

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man has been arrested after allegedly ramming his girlfriend’s car that had his three children inside and then fleeing after the vehicle caught fire, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said 34-year-old Bryan Swanson was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault with a vehicle and three counts of child abuse.

It was unclear Monday if Swanson had a lawyer yet.

Court records state that Swanson got into a fight with his girlfriend while they were both driving separate vehicles last Friday morning.

Swanson’s children – ages 4, 7 and 11 months – were in his girlfriend’s car.

Witnesses said Swanson ran into her vehicle and smoke began coming out of it and 911 was called.

They said Swanson fled on foot even though his children were screaming that the car was on fire.

Swanson’s girlfriend got the three kids out safely.

Asked by police why he didn’t call for help, Swanson said he didn’t want to get his girlfriend in trouble and he didn’t want to be arrested for a separate misdemeanor warrant out of Gilbert.

Swanson’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 21.

Phoenix mother of 3 found dead in home, kids unharmed

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect in the suspicious death of a Phoenix mother of three.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said officers were led Monday night to do a welfare check after two toddlers were seen crying and alone on an apartment porch.

She says officers entered the apartment and found a woman with “obvious signs of trauma.”

They also found an infant unharmed.

All three children were taken to a hospital where doctors determined they were in good condition. They were released but Justus did not say to whose custody.

Justus, who did not identify the woman, said investigators confirmed she was the children’s mother.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Armed suspect shot and killed by Peoria police officer

PEORIA - Peoria police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect after he pulled out a handgun.

Authorities said the incident occurred Monday around 4:15 p.m. outside a Shell gas station at 91st and Northern avenues.

The officer noticed a license plate did not match a car. He approached the driver and the two got into a physical fight. Investigators say that’s when the suspect went for a gun. The officer opened fire, hitting the suspect in the torso. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead.

No one else was injured in the shooting. A handgun was recovered. The suspect has since been identified as 32-year-old Garrett Sheppard of Phoenix.

Police say the officer involved had an active body camera. The shooting remains under investigation.