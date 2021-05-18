Water service restored in Golden Valley

KINGMAN – The 500 Golden Valley Improvement District customers without water since May 7 had their water pressure restored the afternoon of Saturday, May 15. The boil water advisory is now lifted.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that on May 7, well No. 1 failed as a result of water infiltration into the submersible motor, requiring a replacement motor. It is the lead production well in the district’s water system, producing 700 gallons a minute. Approximately 500 of 1,200 homes were affected.

A replacement submersible motor was found and a team began the installation on Friday, May 14.

While the county wrote that water pressure was restored to those 500 customers late Saturday afternoon, the boil water advisory was left in place as lab results were pending.

“The BWA couldn’t be lifted without a lab confirmation that the system was free of harmful bacteria. Samples were collected late in the afternoon on Saturday and submitted later that night,” the county wrote. “Repair of the well was completed late Sunday night. Mohave County staff returned the well to service Monday morning after flushing and disinfection were complete. The Boil Water Advisory was lifted and affected residents were notified on Monday morning by email and Facebook. County staff carefully monitored the system during the day yesterday to make certain all was 100% back to normal.”

Information provided by Mohave County