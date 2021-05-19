Body found in debris of structure fire in Golden Valley
KINGMAN – A body was recovered from the debris of a structure fire in the 4400 block of N. Dragoon Road at approximately 11 p.m. Monday, May 17, with the identity of the deceased unknown at this time.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that at approximately 10:52 p.m., the Golden Valley Fire Department and MCSO responded to the structure fire. Upon arrival, a travel trailer was found to be fully engulfed in flames.
After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered deceased within the debris. Detectives were notified and assumed the investigation. At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 and reference DR#21-0018513.
Information provided by MCSO
