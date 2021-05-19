Tuesday outages caused by powerline fire along Route 66

KINGMAN – A large plastic cover used for covering hay bale stacks may have been the cause of a power outage, as well as cellular telephone service and internet disruptions, experienced the evening of Tuesday, May 18. The cover was blown by a wind gust into powerlines near the Gas N Grub at E. Diagonal Way and Route 66.

The Kingman Fire Department wrote in a news release that at approximately 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, KFD and Northern Arizona Fire District units were dispatched for a powerline down followed by a call for a brush fire in the same area. That call, in the vicinity of E. Diagonal Way and Route 66, was then upgraded to a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, units were advised of a tarp in the powerline with a brushfire threatening the Gas N Grab, as well as a brushfire in the median. The fire threatening the business was extinguished by district units, while Kingman units were assigned to extinguish the brushfire in the median.

UniSource representatives were on scene advising of an extensive power outage along with cellular service interruption.

Four guardrail posts along Route 66 were damaged. There was no damage to structures and no injuries were reported.

The outage forced the cancellation of Tuesday’s Kingman City Council meeting.

Information provided by KFD