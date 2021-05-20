Briefs | Ducey signs bill legalizing drug-testing strips

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday legalizing test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses. The measure will allow drug users to buy the strips to check if drugs are laced with fentanyl. “We want everyone who is using drugs to seek professional treatment," Ducey said. "But until someone is ready to get help, we need to make sure they have the tools necessary to prevent a lethal overdose."

Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh sponsored SB1486 after last year's death of her 25-year-old son, Landon Marsh. She tearfully testified during a February committee hearing about how her recently married son had one night of “being really stupid” with his childhood best friend. He took what he thought was a prescription pain pill that turned out to be laced with fentanyl. He had been working toward a degree in mechanical engineering when he died. “I contend that a night of stupidity should not result in death,” Marsh said.

The test strips will no longer be considered illegal drug paraphernalia when the law takes effect 90 days after the legislative session. Ducey has made fighting the opioid crisis a major issue while in office and signed legislation in 2016 allowing pharmacists to dispense an opioid antidote known as Naloxone without a prescription.

State health officials report that 9,368 people have died of opiate overdoses in Arizona since June 15, 2017.

Watchdog group sues for election audit records

PHOENIX – A government watchdog group is suing the Arizona Senate seeking access to records related to the Senate Republicans’ audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County. Washington-based American Oversight filed the suit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday. It says the Senate is violating Arizona’s public records law by failing to turn over audit records.

The watchdog group says it’s seeking a variety of records including communications of Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett and the audit’s budget and funders.

Attorney Roopali Desai says in a statement that the Senate can’t get around public records laws by hiring a private firm to perform government functions. A Senate GOP spokesman did not immediately comment.

2 face charges in shooting at Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX - Two men each are facing 11 counts of aggravated assault in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel, according to authorities. One man was killed and six men and one woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in the May 9 shooting.

Court records show 21-year-old Reymel Latre and 18-year-old Camron Anderson were identified after police investigators reviewed surveillance video of the incident.

Phoenix police said Jaziah Shakor Causey, 21, was found dead in the elevator lobby while multiple people were shot and wounded in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency.

They say an investigation showed there was a large birthday party being held on the hotel’s 7th floor and two separate groups entered an elevator to go up to that floor. Witnesses told police that Anderson called out to one of the men while inside the elevator before shots were fired.

Latre allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at another man in the elevator and others also pulled out guns and started shooting. Anderson was located at a hospital where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

It was unclear Wednesday if either Anderson or Latre have lawyers yet for their cases.