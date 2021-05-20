Community blood drives scheduled for Golden Valley and Kingman
KINGMAN – A pair of community blood drives are slated for next week in the Kingman area.
The first is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at Golden Valley VFW Post 2555 at 6068 Supai Dr. in Golden Valley.
The second is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 in the multi-purpose room at St. Johns United Methodist Church at 1730 Kino Ave. in Kingman.
According to a news release from Vitalant blood services, all blood types are urgently needed, with a severe shortage of O-positive and O-negative noted.
“The pandemic continues to affect the blood supply, with 200-plus blood drives canceled each week,” the news release noted. “Donating blood is an essential healthcare activity, and there is no deferral for those who have been vaccinated.”
To donate, make an appointment at bloodhero.com.
Information provided by Vitalant blood services
