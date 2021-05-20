OFFERS
KAOL graduates enter ‘the real world’

Kingman Academy of Learning graduates celebrate during ceremonies in Southside Park on Wednesday, May 19. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 20, 2021 3:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy of Learning High School graduates took their final steps as high schoolers on Wednesday, May 19 at Southside Park.

Charlie Anderson, KAOL’s 2021 salutatorian, told his fellow graduates that throughout the past four years, and 12 for some, the 2021 graduating class has cultivated a “family of sorts.”

He said he will most miss the camaraderie that has developed within the class, and shared some of his favorite memories from the past four years.

That, of course, included academy’s victory over Lee Williams High School in basketball last year, which saw the student section rush the court.

“As we go out into the real world, let’s just remember the good times we’ve had, all the trouble we’ve gotten into over the years and just the memories we’ve made together,” he said.

Teagan Mosby, one of KAOL’s five graduates tied for valedictorian, began her speech by saying how proud she was of all her peers.

“Each of us have had our own challenges and mountains to climb for the last 13 years, but today, we are accomplishing the goal that we have strived for. We are now moving onto the next chapter of our lives.”

She said some graduates will join the military, the workforce, trade school or attend college, but that no matter the choice, “I believe we will succeed in our chosen paths.”

And while almost everyone has heard the adage that high school is the best four years of one’s life, Mosby encouraged her fellow graduates to change that by striving to accomplish their future goals. Mosby said success should be measured based on one’s own goals, and not by comparing oneself to others.

“Don’t let your doubts, fears or worries prevent you from pursuing your dreams,” Mosby said. “Our future is what we make of it, and I know we will do amazing things.”

Skylar Lowry, another valedictorian, said each graduate has had their own experiences over the past four years.

“However, one common factor throughout all of our high school experiences were the teachers that we had,” she said. “Each of us have been influenced by our teachers in one way or another. These can be profound experiences that we’ve had as a result of our close community at Kingman Academy, or more subtle and meaningful experiences.”

Lowry said teachers have taught students everything from how to read to how to navigate life after high school.

“Everything that we are today, we owe to our teachers,” she said.

State