Kingman Miner May 21 Adoption Spotlight: Jessica and Tony

Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 21
May 21 Adoption Spotlight: Jessica and Tony

Get to know William at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: May 20, 2021 1:18 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children: Jessica and Tony are fun-loving siblings who love hanging out together. Jessica is a fast learner who likes math and riding the bus to school every day. Tony also likes math, P.E. and lunch! If he had three wishes, Tony would wish for one billion dollars, unlimited video games and 1,000 Pokémon cards. They both dream of a forever home with unconditional love. Get to know them and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

May 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
