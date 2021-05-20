Kuch, Chmiel post top times at annual Race for Hospice
KINGMAN – William Chmiel paced a field of 131 runners to win the Mary Chan’s Route 66 Race for Hospice 5K run in 19:44, while Dan Kuch was the 10K champion with a time of 35:23 on Saturday, May 8.
Elizabeth Garcia posted the top finish in the women’s 10K, crossing in 51:36. Isabella Anderson won the women’s 5K with a time of 27: 53.
The race raised $14,300 for the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation to support operations at KRMC’s Joana and Diana Hospice Home, which provides comfort and care to people with limited life expectancy.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
