OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kuch, Chmiel post top times at annual Race for Hospice

From left, Ben McGlothlin, Cecelia Clouser, Mary Chan and Scott Kern pose with the check indicating $14,300 was raised to support the Joana and Diana Hospice Home at the annual Mary Chan’s Route 66 Race for Hospice in downtown Kingman. (KRMC courtesy photo)

From left, Ben McGlothlin, Cecelia Clouser, Mary Chan and Scott Kern pose with the check indicating $14,300 was raised to support the Joana and Diana Hospice Home at the annual Mary Chan’s Route 66 Race for Hospice in downtown Kingman. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 20, 2021 3:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – William Chmiel paced a field of 131 runners to win the Mary Chan’s Route 66 Race for Hospice 5K run in 19:44, while Dan Kuch was the 10K champion with a time of 35:23 on Saturday, May 8.

Elizabeth Garcia posted the top finish in the women’s 10K, crossing in 51:36. Isabella Anderson won the women’s 5K with a time of 27: 53.

The race raised $14,300 for the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation to support operations at KRMC’s Joana and Diana Hospice Home, which provides comfort and care to people with limited life expectancy.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kuch, Swapp win Race for Hospice 10K
Kingman runs to give back to community
Kingman Photo:Crossing the Finish Line
More than 200 participate in Race for Hospice
KRMC Foundation to host annual Race for Hospice
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State