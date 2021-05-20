OFFERS
Letter | A few words

Originally Published: May 20, 2021 3:30 p.m.

A few words on J’aime Morgaine’s Sunday editorial. First, my apologies, as I have not heard the name J’aime before, and I don’t know if the author is a man or woman. Note that it is considered sexist and not politically correct to use words like “him or her” or “he or she,” but to use “them, they and their. I’ll do my best not to appear sexist.

Indeed, it is free speech to hand out “fact sheets” – no problem there. But to foist them onto people if they don’t want them is of course an intrusion on their privacy, and “they/them/their” should be respectful of that. So when someone has a “No Soliciting” sign at their door “they/them/their” should take it at face value and respect the privacy of “they/them/their.” Jamming your views down someone’s throat is as disrespectful as is someone questioning your constitutional right to do so.

I can certainly relate to “they/their/them” being distraught living in a “one party dominant county.” Living in Massachusetts for 45 years and California for two years, my God! Talk about having to deal with a “one party dominant state.” Even their echo chambers have an echo chamber.

Regarding the recall of the mayor, my belief is an election is an election. Boot the mayor at the next election if that’s what’s best for Kingman. That being said, the “impact fees” are just a small town government money grab. Kingman already charges substantial fees for permits, sewer and water connections on new construction. Every new home or business built in Kingman contributes to the city in many ways and for decades on end.

Remember, we live in Kingman for a reason – lower cost of living and better quality of life. Kingman ain’t Los Angeles. Let’s all remember that. Don’t California our Arizona.

Craig Young

Kingman

