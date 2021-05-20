OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Survey responders needed

Originally Published: May 20, 2021 3:32 p.m.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) designated Western Arizona as an Economic Development District (EDD) or ‘WAEDD’ on June 30, 2020. Comprising the district are three counties (La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma) and 10 cities and towns that make up the western Arizona region. In conferring the designation, the EDA has committed to providing financial assistance to economic development in western Arizona’s distressed communities.

To be designated an EDD, the district must have an EDA-approved Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or ‘CEDS,’ report prepared and reviewed by the communities at large.

The CEDS is updated every five years and starts with a Community Survey to prepare a strategic planning process for the 2021-25 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) report.

The estimated time to complete this survey is about 15~20 minutes. Your responses may remain anonymous.

Please assist us with completing this essential Community Survey at https://www.waedd.org/survey.html.

Alan Pruitt

WAEDD Executive Director

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County development manager recognized with EDDE Award
Board approves CDBG priorities
NxLeveL Entrepreneurs business scholarships
County government devising economic development strategy
Kingman seeks applicants for openings on EDA Commission
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State