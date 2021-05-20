Letter | Survey responders needed

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) designated Western Arizona as an Economic Development District (EDD) or ‘WAEDD’ on June 30, 2020. Comprising the district are three counties (La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma) and 10 cities and towns that make up the western Arizona region. In conferring the designation, the EDA has committed to providing financial assistance to economic development in western Arizona’s distressed communities.

To be designated an EDD, the district must have an EDA-approved Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or ‘CEDS,’ report prepared and reviewed by the communities at large.

The CEDS is updated every five years and starts with a Community Survey to prepare a strategic planning process for the 2021-25 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) report.

The estimated time to complete this survey is about 15~20 minutes. Your responses may remain anonymous.

Please assist us with completing this essential Community Survey at https://www.waedd.org/survey.html.

Alan Pruitt

WAEDD Executive Director

Kingman