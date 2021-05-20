Letter | Time to move on

The 2020 election has been over for six months but still some Republicans believe, flamed by Trump’s continued false and unproven claims, that it was stolen from him.

There are some Republicans who have integrity, like Liz Cheney, who are being blasted because they know it’s a Big Lie as it’s now being referred to because the claim is just that, a Big Lie.

For the most part the other Republicans without the same integrity due to their fear of losing their jobs continue to back Trump’s unfounded claims regardless of how they truly believe, thus showing no regard to the people and country they supposedly work for, and therefore doing a great disservice to this great country of ours. Others are just cowardly, hiding in the shadows and keeping out of sight and keeping their mouths shut in fear of the same.

This continued claim of a fraudulent election is doing absolutely no good to help heal and bring this country back together as it should be. It is long past time that we put what’s in the past in the past and move on.

Tom Ciardullo

Golden Valley