Mohave Community College awards 1,550 degrees, certificates

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College awarded 1,550 associate degrees and certificates, and 113 high school equivalency diplomas, for 2020-21.

There were 262 graduates at the 2020-21 commencement ceremony Friday, May 14 at the Anderson Fieldhouse in Bullhead City, and they are ready for the next step in their educational journey, or to begin their career, MCC wrote in a news release.

"The graduates you see before you have a lot in common, but there is one thing that stands out – their desire to improve their lives through education," MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein told the audience during the graduation ceremonies. "The investment of time, money and energy that these students have made will result in more opportunities and a higher quality of life for themselves and their families."

Many graduates will continue their education by transferring to MCC’s university partners to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Among those graduates, six of them are All-Arizona Academic Team members and will be transferring to state universities where they will work toward their bachelor’s degree. Their recognition as team members also means tuition for them is waived at the state’s three public universities.

The team members are Misty Knight, a Liberal Arts student; Michelle Drwal, a nursing student; Maria Jeffs, a nursing student; Carole Jessop, a nursing student; Ashley Thimm, a Radiologic Technology student; and Kristyn Anderson, a nursing student.

Student speakers for the 2021 commencement were Knight and Breanna Larson, a dental hygiene student. Knight is going to the University of Arizona to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Larson is going to Virginia to work for a company called Team Placement, a traveling dental company that hires entry-level and experienced hygienists, assistants and receptionists.

Videos and photos of the college graduation ceremonies can be seen online at Mohave.edu/Graduation2021.

Knight was also the recipient of the 2021 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award. She received $10,000 that she will put toward her housing expenses while attending the University of Arizona.

“This award is truly life changing,” Knight said. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to everyone at the college for believing in me enough to afford me this amazing opportunity.”

During the ceremony, two more awards were handed out. The 2021 MCC Ellen Licari Service to Students Award was presented to Susanlee Martino. The award recognizes those faculty and staff members who put students first.

The 2021 Founders Award was presented to four MCC employees for their outstanding work and dedication in the 2026 Strategic Planning Committee and leadership in the Pandemic Response Committee. Shawn Bristle and Laurel Clifford, Co-Chairs 2026 Strategic Planning Committee received the award for leading the effort to engage students, community members and college employees in the process to create a new strategic plan.

Danette Bristle and Fred Gilbert, Co-Chairs MCC Pandemic Committee were presented the award for their positive contribution and leadership, and worked closely with county and state health leaders and continuously monitoring federal, state and local virus cases and health recommendations.

MCC Foundation also presented the 50th Anniversary Alumni Vision Awards to three alumni. Stephanie Angle (Kingman), Cal Sheehy (Lake Havasu City) and Brian Williamson (Bullhead City) received the award for their notable success in their professional field.

“The 50th Anniversary Alumni Vision Award is awesome because this is the first award of its kind being given out during a commencement ceremony. We found excellent awardees from all three of our southern campuses,” said Lyn Demaret, MCC Foundation Executive Director.

Information provided by MCC