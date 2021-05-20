Old School: Palo Christi open Saturday for a walk through a time capsule

Former students of Palo Christi Elementary School, along with community members curious about the historic building, will have the chance to walk the halls and even look at yearbooks from past decades come Saturday, May 22.

It’s been years since Palo Christi, opened in 1929 and located at 500 Maple St., has been an institution of learning, though the City of Kingman and Kingman Unified School District still utilize the gym for various events.

Devin Catron, maintenance and facilities manager for KUSD, said he gets requests on a fairly regular basis from people wanting to see the inside of the school. To his recollection, it’s been approximately three years since the school was opened to the public.

“The whole reason for the open house is just to allow the community to come to the property and see the inside of the building and the outside,” he said.

Palo Christi will be opened to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Catron said this is not a “strings attached” open house tied to the seeking of grant funding to renovate the building.

“I just want to show the building because it’s a historical landmark and a big part of our community,” he continued. “I just want the community to know it’s a no-strings attached kind of viewing. We’re not showing it because we’re going out for a bond or tax dollars to redo the building.”

The primary structure on the property remains the same as it did three years ago, while the gym has seen some restoration and repairs as it is still utilized for events. There are also buildings to the rear of the property, but Catron said those were built relatively recently by comparison to the main structure and don’t hold the same historic value.

The library on the first floor will be opened to the public, as will the entire second floor. The basement, playground and select classrooms, however, will be off limits.

“What we’ll be showing is the main building that has the original construction, and the gym, because we’re going to have some photo albums we got from the historical society on display for people to go through,” Catron said.

Those albums will range from the 1940s to the 2010s. There will also be some “original artifacts,” Catron said, including stories written by former students.

While there are currently no plans set in stone for the future of Palo Christi, Catron said the district is open to suggestions. And he said the district may look to put together a network of volunteers to help with the building’s preservation by way of painting, landscaping and more.

But Saturday’s event is geared solely toward giving the community and former Palo Christi students a chance to walk the halls of the unique structure again.

“I want people to come out and just enjoy the building and appreciate it,” Catron said.