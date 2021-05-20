OFFERS
Youth group starting up at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Kingman

The youth group is meeting again at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Kingman. (United Methodist Church logo/Public domain)

Originally Published: May 20, 2021 3:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a six-month hiatus, youth group is back at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., in Kingman.

“We have been spending the last six months taking a look at what teens in the community need and how we can provide a safe and meaningful gathering during these odd times. The time has finally come, and we are ready to hit the ground running,” the church announced in a news release.

The youth group currently meets on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.

For more information on how to get involved and register your teen for youth group contact the church youth director at sjumc.youthministry@google.com.

The news release noted that face masks are required on the church campus, and social distancing practices are followed.

“We, as a denomination, are really focusing on hosting safe gatherings for all,” the church wrote.

Information provided by St. John’s United Methodist Church

