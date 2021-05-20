Youth group starting up at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Kingman

KINGMAN – After a six-month hiatus, youth group is back at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave., in Kingman.

“We have been spending the last six months taking a look at what teens in the community need and how we can provide a safe and meaningful gathering during these odd times. The time has finally come, and we are ready to hit the ground running,” the church announced in a news release.

The youth group currently meets on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.

For more information on how to get involved and register your teen for youth group contact the church youth director at sjumc.youthministry@google.com.

The news release noted that face masks are required on the church campus, and social distancing practices are followed.

“We, as a denomination, are really focusing on hosting safe gatherings for all,” the church wrote.

Information provided by St. John’s United Methodist Church