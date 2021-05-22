OFFERS
Ann and John Collins celebrate 50th anniversary

Originally Published: May 22, 2021 4:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Anne and John Collins of Kingman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May 22. Anne (Glancy), a Kingman native and Mohave Union High School and Northern Arizona University graduate, and John, a Winslow High School grad who served in the U.S. Army, were married May 22, 1971 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kingman. They raised five children - Kelley, Sean, Toni, Kathleen and Kevin – and enjoy spending time with their grandchildren - Cheyenne, Helena, Madelyn, Leta, Bradley, Kiana, Devon, Elena and Javy. Anne retired from teaching. John retired from Edison. They enjoy their animals and traveling.

