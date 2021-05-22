OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman announces Central Street closure

Angle Homes will be shutting down Central Street between Karen Avenue and Motherload Road for street improvements from June 1 through July 9. (Miner file photo)

Angle Homes will be shutting down Central Street between Karen Avenue and Motherload Road for street improvements from June 1 through July 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 22, 2021 4:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Angle Homes will be shutting down Central Street between Karen Avenue and Motherload Road for street improvements.

The full closure will be June 1 through July 9. A detour will be routed down Seneca Street, the city wrote in a news release.

Pre-warning boards will be put in place on Monday, May 24.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kino Avenue partial closure starts Tuesday, June 30 in Kingman
Asphalt replacement set for this week
Kingman road closures for the coming week
Partial closure of Jimmy Drive to continue until April 9
Kino Avenue closures continue Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State