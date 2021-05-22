Diet Tip of the Week: The blame game!

Hi. This is Eunice from Diet Center. Have you ever found yourself blaming someone else for the way that you eat?

Your first thought is no, of course not, I choose what I eat. Sometimes we may tend to blame others for actions that we take.

For example, have you ever said “I ate a donut because my coworker brought it in.?” Or “my friend was ordering dessert, so I had to also.” Maybe you have said “my family will not eat healthy food, so I have to keep unhealthy items around the house.” Or “I spent the holidays at my family’s house, and they didn’t prepare anything healthy.”

Think about these statements. They all make excuses for not eating well, by putting the blame on others. This makes it seem as though we are a victim and have no control over the situation.

Believing this is the case will only prevent us from practicing eating behaviors we need to lose weight. Whenever you find yourself thinking such thoughts, try taking responsibility instead of blaming someone else.

For example, when coworkers bring in treats, take control of the situation by avoiding them. If you truly feel hungry, you can snack on an apple, yogurt, light string cheese, etc. If you are dining out with a friend, select healthy items that fit into your weight loss program. You can always say “no, I am full and don’t have room for dessert.” At home, there is no reason why you cannot keep healthy items around and unhealthier ones out of sight. If you are going to a family gathering, prepare a healthy dish to bring that you can fill up on. You can also curb your appetite by consuming a healthy snack like a salad or fruit before you leave. Then you will be less tempted to consume or overeat high calorie, high fat items.

We may also sabotage ourselves by saying “I want to eat (or drink) like everyone else does, so I am going to have that alcoholic beverage, that high calorie meal, or that high fat dessert that looks so good because everyone else is having it, too.” If you know that you will be disappointed in yourself later or unhappy that your clothing may fit tighter avoid that and stay with your original plan. You will feel better physically, and you will feel better about yourself.



Make an effort to find solutions to situations where you usually give in to temptation. Be aware that you may be blaming others when you can choose to find a way to stick to your program, so you can succeed at reaching your weight loss goals.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you find yourself struggling with your weight, I can help. Call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.