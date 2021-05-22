OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ducey signs bill letting restaurants sell cocktails to go

Arizona restaurants will be able to sell cocktails to go after Gov. Doug Ducey signed enabling legislation into law on Friday, May 21. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona restaurants will be able to sell cocktails to go after Gov. Doug Ducey signed enabling legislation into law on Friday, May 21. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
Originally Published: May 22, 2021 5:07 p.m.

PHOENIX – Come fall, Arizona residents who want to have their favorite restaurant deliver a meal to their home may also be able to get a cocktail delivered.

Credit the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to issue an executive order last May allowing the practice. That led to a protracted legal battle with bars who pay much more for their liquor licenses and objected to restaurants getting the chance to poach some of their business.

The bars won a court order in November saying Ducey had overstepped his bounds, and the practice ended. But cocktails to go had traction, and the Legislature worked for months to come up with a new law that satisfied both sides and allows mixed drink delivery to become a permanent part of the Arizona dining scene.

Ducey signed the legislation, championed by Republican Rep. Jeff Weninger of Chandler, on Friday. It allows restaurants to buy an additional permit to deliver drinks to patrons who order food delivered, using contract delivery services.

It also allows bars and liquor stores to do the same under complex legislation that was the result of months of negotiations involving restaurants, bars and grocery and convenience stories that currently have licenses to sell liquor, beer and wine, either for on-premises consumption or to take home.

Under the deal, about 3,000 restaurants will be able to get permits to sell cocktails to go, Weninger said. They will be charged an administrative fee by state liquor regulators and for five years have to pay another fee that will go into a fund to compensate bar and grocery store owners.

Not all of those outlets will get the money. It will be dispersed through a lottery system.

Restaurants will also be able to lease a license allowing them to deliver beer and wine.

But the bottom line is that consumers will be able to have a martini delivered with their steak or a margarita with their enchilada dinner.

“This is one of the things that I've heard over and over from constituents that they thought was pretty cool,” Weninger said in an interview. “Secondly, my other constituents, which are bars and restaurants, want to do it and believe that they can derive revenue from it.”

And, he added, the state gets some revenue too.

The deal shows that there are some good things, like the move to telemedicine, that have come from the pandemic, Weninger said.

“You see that it's not the boogieman that people have made it out to be, and you put forward a reasonable policy and allow people a little more freedom,” he said.

Ducey said in a statement business owners showed during the pandemic that “offering to-go beverages can be done responsibly and safely.”

The Arizona Restaurant Association praised the new law, which will go into effect late this summer.

“Restaurants, bars and liquor stores throughout the state will have the opportunity to drastically expand their operations thanks to the signing of House Bill 2773,” Steve Chucri, the group's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona restaurants look to make cocktails-to-go permanent
Ducey: Restaurants need the money from illegal alcohol to-go sales
Desert Diamond Distillery gets benefit from new liquor law
Arizona House panel advances bill allowing sports betting
Bar near ASU forced to close as Arizona reports 374 new coronavirus cases
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State