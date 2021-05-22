Mohave County Superior Court interim clerk applicants sought

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey has extended the deadline for applications for an interim appointment to fill the position of Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court.

Applications will now be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4. A copy of the application and instructions for applying can be downloaded at https://bc.azgovernor.gov/.

To qualify for appointment, applicants must be eligible to vote and a Republican, the governor’s office wrote in a news release. The Governor’s Office will review applications and interview qualified applicants.

The selection will serve until a clerk can be elected in the next general election. The salary for the position is $63,800 per year as provided by law.

The vacancy exists due to the resignation of Clerk of the Superior Court Virlynn Tinnell. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Charles W. Gurtler has issued an administrative order appointing Christina Spurlock as the acting clerk of the Superior Court.

For further information about the position and its responsibilities, visit the Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court website and Arizona Revised Statute 12-283.

Information provided by Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office