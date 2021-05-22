OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Superior Court interim clerk applicants sought

Gov. Doug Ducey is seeking applicants for interim Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court. The selection will fill the position until the next general election. The vacany was created by the resignation of Virlynn Tinnell, pictured here. (Mohave County courtesy photo)

Gov. Doug Ducey is seeking applicants for interim Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court. The selection will fill the position until the next general election. The vacany was created by the resignation of Virlynn Tinnell, pictured here. (Mohave County courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 22, 2021 4:43 p.m.

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey has extended the deadline for applications for an interim appointment to fill the position of Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court.

Applications will now be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4. A copy of the application and instructions for applying can be downloaded at https://bc.azgovernor.gov/.

To qualify for appointment, applicants must be eligible to vote and a Republican, the governor’s office wrote in a news release. The Governor’s Office will review applications and interview qualified applicants.

The selection will serve until a clerk can be elected in the next general election. The salary for the position is $63,800 per year as provided by law.

The vacancy exists due to the resignation of Clerk of the Superior Court Virlynn Tinnell. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Charles W. Gurtler has issued an administrative order appointing Christina Spurlock as the acting clerk of the Superior Court.

For further information about the position and its responsibilities, visit the Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court website and Arizona Revised Statute 12-283.

Information provided by Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tinnell resigns as clerk of court
Superior Court Judge interviews continued in Phoenix
Interviews begin for county judge replacement
Judge interviews April 24
Replacement needed for Supervisor Moss, applications open
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State