Obituary | Marianne Bardy Ashley
In Loving Memory of Marianne Bardy Ashley, Dec. 17, 1948-April 30, 2021
Marianne, you are in the Arms of God now and dwell with angels and forever missed.
Marianne was born to Charles Mathius Bardy and Virginia Maxine Montgomery on the south side of Chicago, Illinois and was raised in a family home in LaGrange, Illinois.
She attended Catholic school as a child and graduated from Lyons Township High School June 1966. Marianne later attended College of Dupage and DePaul University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Business and Finance. She worked 21 years at Utah Retirement System in Salt Lake City as an accountant. She married Richard Ashley in June 1991 in Tooele, Utah.
She is survived by her husband; sisters Melissa Keveloh and Marcia Bardy; and brothers David Bardy, Scott Bardy, Kevin Bardy, Brian Bardy and Daniel Bardy.
Marianne was a kind and loving wife, a generous and kind soul and a Christian woman with love and compassion for everyone she met.
A Memorial Service for Marianne is pending and will be held in her honor in Alto, Texas.
