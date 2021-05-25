Briefs | More campfire, smoking restrictions being imposed

PHOENIX – Additional public lands agencies in Arizona are imposing restrictions on campfires and smoking due to wildfire activity and dry conditions.

The new restrictions taking effect Wednesday in southeastern Arizona are being imposed by the Coronado National Forest and other agencies that include the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Restrictions also are being imposed in the region by Saguaro National Park and multiple national monuments, national historic sites and national wildlife refuges.

In northern Arizona, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management also is imposing new restrictions in parts of Coconino County north of the Grand Canyon.

The latest restrictions are in addition to ones previously implemented in other parts of the state, including the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott and Tonto national forests.

Suspect fatally shot in Nogales after big rig pursuit

NOGALES - A suspect has been fatally shot after a police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler that began in Rio Rico, according to authorities.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s officials said the pursuit Monday afternoon ended after the driver of a semi-truck approached a Border Patrol checkpoint in Nogales.

They said the suspect drove the big rig into the parking lot of a Walmart where shots were exchanged. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident. The name, age and hometown of the suspect weren’t immediately released and authorities didn’t provide any details on why the suspect was being sought.