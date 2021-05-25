COVID claims victim in 20-29 age range in Mohave County

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has claimed its youngest victim to date in Mohave County. An adult patient in his or her 20s from the Bullhead City medical service area was one of three deaths reported Monday, May 24 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

It was the first deadly case in the 20-29 age group, according to county health officials.

The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, May 21 and noon on Monday. The other newly announced deaths were also in the Bullhead City service area, one each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age brackets.

The deaths come despite the wide availability of vaccines for all residents age 12 and over. They raised the toll in the county, by the county’s reckoning, to 634 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bullhead City also suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 28, including 11 in the 11-19 age group.

There were 10 new cases in the expansive Kingman medical service area – three ages 50-59, two each ages 20-29 and 60-69, and one each age 11-19, 20-29 and 40-49.

Another nine new confirmed cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The number of new weekly cases recorded in the county had hovered around 100 before falling to 70 cases with two deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, May 19.

There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Wednesday, May 12; 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5, and 144 cases and five deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, April 28.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 192 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 150 each, Fort Mohave with 55, Golden Valley with 32 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,056 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,131 for Bullhead City, 4,640 for Kingman, 1,696 for Fort Mohave, 1,130 for Golden Valley, 791 for Mohave Valley and 446 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 145 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 54 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,294 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,733 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,984 cases in the county. The county counts 634 deaths, while the state reports 732, including five on Monday. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, May 24 there were 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 234 tests for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% (13/271) on Monday, May 17; 3% (11/322) on Tuesday, May 18; 3% (13/396) on Wednesday, May 19; 4% (16/417) on Thursday, May 20; 3% (8/263) on Friday, May 21; 1% (2/258) on Saturday, May 22; and 20% (26/131) on Sunday, May 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 194,371 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.1% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, May 25, AZDHS was reporting 14 new deaths, including five in Mohave County, and 500 new cases from 13,231 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 878,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,569 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.1 million confirmed cases and 590,738 deaths the morning of Tuesday, May 25.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,475,817 deaths from more than 167 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, May 25.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can now be administered to those ages 12 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.