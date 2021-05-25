Kingman kids get chance to see home from the air

The next generation of Kingman area aviators ages 8–17 will have the chance to take to the skies for free at the Young Eagles Rally set for 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5 at the Kingman Airport.

This is the first event in Kingman that Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 765 has held in a couple of years as last year’s event was disrupted by COVID-19. Internationally, the program has flown more than 2 million children since its inception in 1992. The local 765 chapter has flown several thousand kids in past years.

“One of the emphasis is, obviously, we want aviation to continue,” explained David Amspoker of the Experimental Aircraft Association. “Obviously the next generation of aviators is young. In 1992 we started this program of giving a brief ground school and then we’ll give the kids a ride in a private aircraft.”

During the ground school, kids will learn about the forces that come into play when operating an aircraft. Those include lift, thrust, drag and weight.

“We tell them about the forces that come into play on the airplane and how the pilot controls those forces to create flight,” Amspoker explained. “Then we take them and give them a short 15-20-minute ride in an airplane, flying basically over Kingman.”

Flights will take off from the Kingman Airport, 7000 Flightline Drive, and head north of Jagerson Avenue before turning west of Stockton Hill Road over the Cerbat Mountains.

Planes will then head down in the vicinity of the courthouse in downtown Kingman. Sometimes, if time allows, flights are extended to include the windmills on the west side of Interstate 40 before returning to the airport.

“So it’s not a long flight, but it’s enough that we can spot some landmarks; we can point out Centennial Park and the fairgrounds, and some of the various schools so they get a pretty good idea of where things are and how different the world looks from the air,” Amspoker said.

In fact, the program in Kingman has been so successful in the past that other airports have reached out to the local chapter. The Laughlin Bullhead International Airport asked the chapter to hold a Young Eagles event at their facility, as did Mesquite, Nevada.

Previous events have entertained as many as 126 Kingman-area youths, and Amspoker said that this year approximately six to seven aircraft will be used for the flights. The additional planes will hopefully cut back on wait times, as in the past some children have been turned away as inclement weather got in the way toward the latter hours of the rally.

“Everybody is a licensed pilot,” Amspoker said of those who will be taking children on flights. “Everybody is a currently licensed pilot. Most of the pilots have hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of flying experience.”

The event is free to the public with parents needing only to sign a couple of waivers. Amspoker said aviation is not inexpensive, and that for many the least expensive way to get involved with aviation is to join the military. This event is an exception.

“The kids get excited,” he said. “We’ve had a number of kids express an interest in getting their pilot’s license.”

Plus, Amspoker said only approximately 2% of Air Force personnel are actually pilots. He did note, however, that there is no shortage of aviation-related careers on the ground. Those include air traffic control, mechanics, designers, builders and more. Those jobs pay well, he added.

“Everybody probably would like a good paying job when they become an adult,” he said. “So we talk about various career opportunities in aviation as well.”

For more information or questions, contact Amspoker at 928-757-7742.