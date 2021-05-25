OFFERS
Mohave Community College surgical tech grads pass national boards with flying colors

Graduates from Mohave Community College’s Surgical Technology Program pose for a photograph. The entire group has passed their national board exam on the first attempt. (MCC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 25, 2021 2:35 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Every recent graduate from Mohave Community College’s Surgical Technology program passed the national board exam on the first attempt, the college announced in a news release.

“We couldn’t be any prouder of this group. They stayed focused and determined during a time of crazy uncertainty, overcoming all obstacles, and achieving their goal of becoming Certified Surgical Technologists,” said Michelle Diaz, Surgical Technology Program director.

The Surgical Technology program at Mohave Community College graduated six students in 2021, and those graduates are now beginning their careers at hospitals and surgery centers.

A surgical technologist is a key member of the surgery team and ensures the operating room sterile field is prepared, assists with patient positioning and prepares the operation site. Technologists also assist surgeons with medical equipment during surgery.

“The college really brought to light how important our job is in the operating room,” said Giovanni Hartford, MCC Surgical Technology program graduate. “The surgical technology program is very passionate about training its students to succeed regardless of the obstacles.”

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, students graduating from the MCC program are entering a career field in which they can earn up to an average of $73,110 annually. Students can also finish the program debt free by receiving Pell Grants, scholarships and other forms of college financial aid.

The program is based at the MCC – Lake Havasu City campus, and draws students from as far away as Prescott and Yuma. For the first two semesters students are required to be in class two days a week.

The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs in cooperation with the Accreditation Review Committee on Education in Surgical Technology. The program provides the knowledge necessary to take the national certification examination for surgical technology.

For more information on the program visit, www.mohave.edu/surgtech, or email Michelle Diaz at mdiaz@mohave.edu.

Information provided by MCC

