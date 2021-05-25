Movie night at adult center in Kingman features Bogart flick

KINGMAN – Monthly Movie Night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., will feature “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” starring Humphrey Bogart. The movie will be shown Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m.

Steve Conn will provide historical and behind-the-scenes commentary before the movie, which was filmed in 1948.

“In this classic adventure film, two rough-and-tumble wanderers, Dobbs and Curtin meet up with a veteran prospector Howard in Mexico and head into the Sierra Madre mountains to find gold,” the adult center wrote in a news release.

Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are sold. A $2 donation benefits center programs.

Information provided by the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center