Movie night at adult center in Kingman features Bogart flick
KINGMAN – Monthly Movie Night at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., will feature “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” starring Humphrey Bogart. The movie will be shown Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m.
Steve Conn will provide historical and behind-the-scenes commentary before the movie, which was filmed in 1948.
“In this classic adventure film, two rough-and-tumble wanderers, Dobbs and Curtin meet up with a veteran prospector Howard in Mexico and head into the Sierra Madre mountains to find gold,” the adult center wrote in a news release.
Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are sold. A $2 donation benefits center programs.
Information provided by the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center
- Bullhead man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Body found in debris of structure fire in Golden Valley
- Obituary
- Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee becomes 1st Republican to announce run for governor
- Tuesday outages caused by powerline fire along Route 66
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Proposal for personal fireworks in Mohave County on the 4th fizzles
- Kingman announces Central Street closure
- Mohave County’s hopes dashed for ‘Heroes’ Garden’
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Kingman men reportedly admit involvement in drive-by shooting
- Obituary
- Mohave County geology: Can I dig gold on my land?
- Obituary
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit kidnapping
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Briefs
- Bullhead man arrested on suspicion of murder
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: