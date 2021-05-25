Real-life choices await Kingman High School graduates

KINGMAN – The theme for Kingman High School’s 2021 graduating class seemed to be choices, with graduates on Monday, May 24 speaking to their peers about the importance of remaining vigilant through the decision-making process, and reflecting on past choices made to help with decisions in the future.

Student body President Anthony Orozco said that life is like a chess game in that every move affects the outcome.

“I believe every single choice or decision you make in your life will have some effect on you,” he said. “It can be the most minute thing such as deciding what to wear in the morning or as huge as which high school to attend.”

For Orozco, that decision saw him attend Kingman High School over Lee Williams High School. His plan was to keep his head down during high school and not make any friends, join any clubs or extracurricular activities nor get along with any teachers. But that didn’t work out as planned.

“At this school, KHS, I’ve made some of the best friends I’ll ever know for the rest of my life,” he said. “I have been touched in a profound way by teachers, who will continue to educate me after I leave here tonight.”

Orozco said that if he’s learned anything in the past year, it’s that one can never be fully prepared even if plans are made.

“You can make the most detailed and coordinated plan anyone could possibly make, but it all comes down to the choices you make,” he said. “All you can do is run with the choices you made and continue on with your life. It may seem hard at times and you may not like every choice you make, I know I’ve regretted some, but don’t let that stop you. Go out there and continue to make those choices in this game of chess that we call life. Don’t ever stop.”

Ralph Rivera told his fellow graduates that whether good or bad, everyone must deal with the repercussions of their actions. He said one’s mind is a temple, and self-doubt will destroy it.

“It is your responsibility to reflect and choose wisely the next time,” he said. “This self-awareness builds resilience.”

Edison Gomez expressed the pride he felt on behalf of his fellow graduates.

“We’ve been through the first pandemic in about a century, and there has been much adversity standing in our way to get here,” Gomez said. “We have been constantly placed into very rough spots and yet we always get out and push past. I’m proud of each and every one of you today.”