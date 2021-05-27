Briefs | Arizona reports 764 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 2 weeks

PHOENIX - Arizona is reporting more than 700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case total in nearly two weeks.

The state Department of Health Services on Thursday found 764 new cases along with 18 more virus-related deaths. This brings Arizona's pandemic totals to 879,102 cases and 17,594 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, however, remains the same at 545. Of those patients, 154 of them are in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 657.4 new cases per day on May 11 to 533.3 new cases per day on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona, however, has risen over the past two weeks from 10 deaths per day on May 11 to 11.3 deaths per day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, just under half or 45.8% of Arizona's eligible population has been vaccinated. More than 5.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. Over 3.2 million people have received at least one dose. Over. 2.7 million have gotten both doses.

Navajo Nation reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,793 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The death toll now is 1,306. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said people must continue getting vaccinated, wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Glendale approves LGBTQ anti-bias protections

GLENDALE - The Phoenix suburb of Glendale has become the latest Arizona city to enact a non-discrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ individuals and families.

The measure approved Tuesday by the City Council prohibits residents from being subjected to discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodations based on various factors, including race, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Other Arizona cities with similar local laws include Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Flagstaff, Sedona and Winslow. Arizona does not have a state law prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment, housing or public accommodations.

Glendale Councilmember Jamie Aldama said the approval of the ordinance “is about equal protections and treating all people with respect and kindness, which is simply the right thing to do.”

Glendale’s ordinance does not apply to businesses with fewer than five employees, religious corporations and organizations, public schools, religious schools and charter schools or to single-sex designated areas of a place of public accommodation or single-sex sports and recreational leagues and programs.