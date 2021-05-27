Briefs | Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates

FLAGSTAFF - Flagstaff, the most populous city in Coconino County in northern Arizona, and the county itself are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Tuesday that the city's face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20 would end Wednesday, and the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to rescind the county’s mandate June 1.

The county’s action affects only unincorporated areas, and any mask mandates imposed by local and tribal governments may still be enforced, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Deasy cited availability of COVID-19 vaccines and declining case numbers. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and our local health departments and urge our residents to do the same," he said.

The statement said businesses can still require face coverings and social distancing on private property and that face coverings are still required on public transportation, at the airport and other areas required by federal law.

Man tries to smuggle ammunition into Mexico, gets prison

TUCSON - A man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle ammunition from the United States into Mexico, according to federal prosecutors in Tucson.

They said 42-year-old Jorge Armando Lopez-Espinoza, a Mexican national, received a 46-month prison term.

Prosecutors said that in May 2020, Lopez-Espinoza conspired with others to smuggle 8,000 rounds of ammunition in his tractor trailer from Nogales to Mexico.

Law enforcement agents were able to intercept the shipments of ammunition before Lopez-Espinoza acquired them. Lopez-Espinoza picked up the boxes he believed contained the 8,000 rounds, hid them in his tractor trailer and attempted to enter Mexico through the Nogales Port of Entry.

Prosecutors said Lopez-Espinoza admitted he expected to be paid for the smuggling and had previously smuggled ammunition into Mexico in exchange for money.