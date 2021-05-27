COVID-19 cases in Mohave County tick upward

KINGMAN – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has ticked upward again in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 20 new cases and another death on Wednesday, May 26. It raised the total in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday to 90 cases and six deaths, up from 70 cases and two deaths in the prior seven days.

The Bullhead City medical service area continued to suffer the most, logging 10 of the 20 new cases and the death – an adult patient in the 60-69 age range – that the county announced Wednesday. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, May 24 and noon on Wednesday. The death raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to at least 635.

Just one of the 20 new cases was recorded in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. The newly infected local resident is an adult age 40-49. There were also eight new cases confirmed in the Lake Havasu City area, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

The number of new weekly cases recorded in the county had been hovering around 100 before falling to 70 cases with two deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, May 19.

There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Wednesday, May 12; 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5, and 144 cases and five deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, April 28.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 193 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 150 each, Fort Mohave with 55, Golden Valley with 32 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,070 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,142 for Bullhead City, 4,650 for Kingman, 1,711 for Fort Mohave, 1,131 for Golden Valley, 793 for Mohave Valley and 446 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 145 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 54 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,102 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,787 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,045 cases in the county. The county counts 635 deaths, while the state reports 734. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, May 26 there were 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 674 tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 3% (13/396) on Wednesday, May 19; 4% (16/417) on Thursday, May 20; 3% (8/263) on Friday, May 21; 1% (2/258) on Saturday, May 22; 20% (26/131) on Sunday, May 23; 9% (21/234) on Monday, May 24; and 9% (23/239) on Tuesday, May 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 195,300 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, May 27, AZDHS was reporting 18 new deaths and 764 new cases from 23,538 tests for a positivity rate of 3%.

More than 879,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,594 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.2 million confirmed cases and 592,432 deaths the morning of Thursday, May 27.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,501,002 deaths from nearly 169 million confirmed cases on Thursday, May 27.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can now be administered to those ages 12 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.