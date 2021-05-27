Cowboy up: New month, new events for Kingsmen PCRA Rodeo on June 5-6 in Kingman

KINGMAN – This year’s Kingsmen PCRA Rodeo has been moved up to Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6, from its usual September slot in an attempt to garner additional participation. Brian Demaria, Kingsmen vice president, said the move has proven fruitful, with a “great rodeo” in store for the community.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., is set to include all the typical staples such as mutton busting for young children, barrel racing, tie-downs, bull riding, roping and more.

On Saturday, gates will open at 1 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 4 p.m. On Sunday, gates will open at 11 a.m. and the rodeo will start at 2 p.m. Cowboy church will take place at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

New this year, set for 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, are slack events. Demaria explained event slack occurs when a rodeo has an excess of contestants. Slack events may include barrel racing, tie downs and roping.

“We moved it to June because in September, our problem was that we were the last rodeo of the circuit before they go to the finals at the National Finals Rodeo,” Demaria explained of the move from September to June. “So we moved it to June to get more contestants and have more stuff for everybody to see.”

He said the move, with the additional contestants received, has “been working out really good for us.”

Demaria, who has been involved with rodeo from a young age, has been to every rodeo grounds in Arizona. He said the best, most successful rodeos are not the same each year.

“You have to have something different, and that’s what we’re planning to do,” he said.

June’s rodeo will have a brand new women’s event, the breakaway. That event includes a single rider and a calf, with the calf being roped but not tied.

And for the first time this year the rodeo will have a “kiddie corral.” That area of the fairgrounds will include bounce houses, face painting and more.

Then there are the 20-30 vendors scheduled for the event, set to sell a wide variety of items from “cowboy stuff and all different kinds of knick knacks” to food, Demaria said.

The rodeo’s grand entry on Saturday will pay homage to first responders.

Demaria explained that the Kingman Young Marines will lead the procession, to be followed by local law enforcement agencies, fire agencies and even nurses from Kingman Regional Medical Center. The Kingman Fire Department will fly a 10-foot by 15-foot American flag on one of its ladder trucks.

The Kingsmen will also pay their respects to the four members they have lost in recent years.

“It’s going to be really cool,” Demaria said. “It’s something totally different.”

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children and are available at Stockton Hill Feed, Foothills Back on Stockton Hill Road, Boot Barn, Martin Swanty Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram; the Powerhouse Visitors Center, or online at https://kingsmenrodeo.org/.

The Kingsmen are expecting so many spectators that additional grandstands will be erected at the arena.

The stands currently accommodate approximately 1,200 people, but that likely won’t be enough.

“Come on out and enjoy our rodeo,” Demaria said. “We’re the only sport that will stand and do our prayers, and stands for the National Anthem and celebrates America.”