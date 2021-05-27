Former Vols’ player Bathauer earns honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Lee Williams High School baseball player Mike Bathauer was named Co-Freshman of the Year for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after his standout freshman season for the Adams State University Grizzlies.

Bathauer, a 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound pitcher and first baseman, was a key cog in the team’s lineup.

The left-hand hitting slugger batted .362 with 50 hits, including 28 for extra bases. He bashed 16 home runs, the third most in the conference.

Bathauer, who shared Freshman of the Year honors with Matt Marlow of Regis University, also drove in 46 runs, eighth in the conference.

“Bathauer was instrumental in helping the Grizzlies earn their first-ever series win over Colorado State University Pueblo this year as he had a three-home run game in the first game of an April 2 doubleheader,” Adams State wrote in a news release.

The local product was also a force on defense. Bathauer boasted a .921 fielding percentage with 46 putouts and 105 assists in 164 chances.

In addition to his Co-Freshman of the Year honor, Bathauer was also named to the All-Rocky Mountain Conference Second Team.

Adams State finished the season with a record of 7-31.

Information provided by Adams State University