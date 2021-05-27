OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Former Vols’ player Bathauer earns honors

Mike Bathauer (Adams State University photo)

Mike Bathauer (Adams State University photo)

Originally Published: May 27, 2021 12:37 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Lee Williams High School baseball player Mike Bathauer was named Co-Freshman of the Year for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference after his standout freshman season for the Adams State University Grizzlies.

Bathauer, a 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound pitcher and first baseman, was a key cog in the team’s lineup.

The left-hand hitting slugger batted .362 with 50 hits, including 28 for extra bases. He bashed 16 home runs, the third most in the conference.

Bathauer, who shared Freshman of the Year honors with Matt Marlow of Regis University, also drove in 46 runs, eighth in the conference.

“Bathauer was instrumental in helping the Grizzlies earn their first-ever series win over Colorado State University Pueblo this year as he had a three-home run game in the first game of an April 2 doubleheader,” Adams State wrote in a news release.

The local product was also a force on defense. Bathauer boasted a .921 fielding percentage with 46 putouts and 105 assists in 164 chances.

In addition to his Co-Freshman of the Year honor, Bathauer was also named to the All-Rocky Mountain Conference Second Team.

Adams State finished the season with a record of 7-31.

Information provided by Adams State University

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bathauers end prep careers with 1st team all-state baseball honors
Former KHS Bulldog Cody Pope drafted by L.A. Angels
Prep Baseball: Bathauer brothers highlight all-region honorees
Prep Roundup: O Bathauer brothers, where art thou? On the 4A Grand Canyon Region team
Prep Football: Bathauer brothers, Herrera named to All-Region 1st team
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State