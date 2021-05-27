Keepers of the Wild in Valentine rescues 7 ‘Tiger King’ cats

KINGMAN – Keepers of the Wild in nearby Valentine is providing sanctuary for seven big cats – six tigers and a lion – that were once part of the menagerie kept by Joe Exotic of Netflix infamy.

The animals, which arrived this week, were among 69 endangered cats rescued from Tiger King Park and owner Jeff Lowe in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

According to Keepers of the Wild, the local sanctuary, home to approximately 150 wild animals on 175 acres, worked closely this past week with the U.S. Department of Justice and several other accredited sanctuaries to execute the rescue. The rescued cats included lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar.

Those animals were removed from Jeff and Lauren Lowe’s facility in Oklahoma as a result of ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act.

“The cats will receive the utmost veterinary care, top-notch diets, daily enrichment opportunities, and large natural habitats to roam in while at the Arizona facility,” Keepers of the Wild wrote in a news release.

The local rescue will be caring for the cats while the U.S. Department of Justice seeks permanent forfeiture of the animals.

The turbulent beginnings of the Tiger King Park zoo were the subject of the final episode of the Netflix true-crime series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The Lowes moved the cats to Thackerville after the August shutdown of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

Jeff Lowe was a central figure in the Netflix series “Tiger King” that featured a mullet-wearing zookeeper named Joe Exotic and became a cultural phenomenon last year. Joe Exotic, a pseudonym for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison in Texas for his 2020 conviction in a murder-for-hire plot and violations of federal wildlife laws.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to care for these wonderful animals and to work with federal agencies and other accredited sanctuaries to help rescue and protect endangered animals,” said Jonathan Kraft, founder and director of Keepers of the Wild. “Thank you to all the sanctuaries involved in this operation, for your professionalism, kindness and cooperation. It took a skilled team of many people to make this happen.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)