Kingman's Lee Williams grads take final steps as high school students

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School Class of 2021 turned their tassels and waved goodbye to their home for the past four years on Tuesday, May 25.

Gillian Townsend, one of two salutatorians for the graduating class, told her peers that she, at first, had no desire to deliver a speech at graduation because of fear. But after a discussion with her mother, she realized she couldn’t let opportunities pass her by. She then passed that mindset on to her fellow graduates.

“It’s worth a try and it’s worth the risk,” she said. “So I encourage you to take the next steps forward toward greatness, because we’re all aware that every single one of you can achieve that.”

Zoey Walter, also a salutatorian, remembers freshman orientation and what it was like walking into school with “wide, excited eyes.” In speaking to the adage that high school is the best four years of one’s life, Walter said while she does hope there are better times to come, “I can’t deny how important these years have been.”

“If no one has told you tonight, I’m proud of you,” she told her fellow graduates. “Class, this is where our roads fork and our paths branch out; this is the beginning of us. Wherever that path leads you, I hope you don’t forget the road you walked to get there. I hope you don’t forget about the trials and tribulations, and I hope you don’t forget the memories you made in these halls we once called our own.”

She told underclassmen they should notice and enjoy the little things about high school, which “are what made those four years so important.”

Valedictorian Amelia Brackett said that high schoolers are often asked what they want to be when they grow up. Seldom asked, however, is who are you?

“Most of us see people as policemen, a doctor, a teacher,” she said. “Often in life we are labeled by what we do and not actually by who we are. When it comes to deciding who we are, the final say is up to us.”

She thanked teachers and staff for giving students the opportunity to learn who they are, and for setting an example for success and pushing students to graduate. Family members were thanked as well for their “continuous love and support.”

“Never forget that no one but you can define who you are,” Brackett said. “We are the decisions we make. Not our thoughts, not even our beliefs; only our actions. The final decisions must be ours.”