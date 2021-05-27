OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Terry Wayne Head

Terry Wayne Head

Terry Wayne Head

Originally Published: May 27, 2021 2:16 p.m.

With heavy hearts, our family regrets to announce the passing of our wonderful father, brother, Pop pop, uncle and friend. Terry Wayne Head, 60 years young, longtime resident of Kingman, passed away in his home on May 18. His sharp wit, great sense of humor, warm heart, patriotism and generous spirit will be greatly missed. He enjoyed beer, guns, being stubborn and raising hell for six decades. Terry loved southern comfort food, old westerns, sappy Hallmark movies, his beautiful daughters and his rambunctious grandchildren. He loved to tell stories and you could guarantee he would tell you one whether you wanted to hear it or not. Terry was born in Flagstaff, Arizona and relocated to Kingman in 1968. Terry graduated from Kingman High School in 1979. When it came to being a mechanic following in his father’s footsteps, Terry was one of the best in the business and boy was he proud of it. He worked at Citizens Utilities for 25 years where we made many longtime friends. Everyone he met was always greeted with the biggest smile.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Lyle Keith and Betty Joan Head.

He is survived by his ex-wife Nancy Head; daughters Teri Ann Curry and her husband Casey, and Jessica Long and her husband Ryan; brother Rodney Head and his wife Cindy; sister Shelly Morris and her husband Drew; and his three wonderful grandchildren Cassidie, Samantha and Killian Curry.

Terry’s family will be holding a celebration of his life so friends and family can get together and share the stories he can no longer tell at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the Family Bible Church gym.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Leonard ‘Len’ Wayne Roggero
Obituary | Harley Wayne Allred
Obituary: Earl F. Stegall Jr.
Steven Joseph Wusstig
Terry Wayne Bailey Sr.

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State