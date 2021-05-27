Obituary | Terry Wayne Head

With heavy hearts, our family regrets to announce the passing of our wonderful father, brother, Pop pop, uncle and friend. Terry Wayne Head, 60 years young, longtime resident of Kingman, passed away in his home on May 18. His sharp wit, great sense of humor, warm heart, patriotism and generous spirit will be greatly missed. He enjoyed beer, guns, being stubborn and raising hell for six decades. Terry loved southern comfort food, old westerns, sappy Hallmark movies, his beautiful daughters and his rambunctious grandchildren. He loved to tell stories and you could guarantee he would tell you one whether you wanted to hear it or not. Terry was born in Flagstaff, Arizona and relocated to Kingman in 1968. Terry graduated from Kingman High School in 1979. When it came to being a mechanic following in his father’s footsteps, Terry was one of the best in the business and boy was he proud of it. He worked at Citizens Utilities for 25 years where we made many longtime friends. Everyone he met was always greeted with the biggest smile.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Lyle Keith and Betty Joan Head.

He is survived by his ex-wife Nancy Head; daughters Teri Ann Curry and her husband Casey, and Jessica Long and her husband Ryan; brother Rodney Head and his wife Cindy; sister Shelly Morris and her husband Drew; and his three wonderful grandchildren Cassidie, Samantha and Killian Curry.

Terry’s family will be holding a celebration of his life so friends and family can get together and share the stories he can no longer tell at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the Family Bible Church gym.