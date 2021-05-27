OFFERS
Prescribed burn planned

The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office will conduct a multiple-day prescribed burn on Goodwin Mesa, 50 miles southeast of Kingman, pending appropriate weather, from early June through July 2021. (USFWS photo/Public domain)

Originally Published: May 27, 2021 3:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office will conduct a multiple-day prescribed burn on Goodwin Mesa, 50 miles southeast of Kingman, pending appropriate weather, from early June through July 2021. The burn will cover about 6,000 acres and take two-to-three days.

“This is one in a series of treatments designed to improve the native grassland ecosystem on Goodwin Mesa by reducing woody species, stimulating growth of native grasses, and returning fire to its natural role in the environment,” the agency wrote in a news release. The burn will help improve forage for wildlife and livestock, and reduce fuel loads so natural fires are less destructive.

Smoke may be visible from Wikieup, Bagdad, Interstate 40 and U.S. 93. Smoke should disperse quickly. Roads and trails will close temporarily and reopen after the burn.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management

