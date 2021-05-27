State lawmakers to brief Kingman Republican Women on legislation

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s state legislative delegation will brief the public on legislation at the Kingman Republican Women meeting on Monday, June 7.

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City), State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci will address the group, and answer questions.

According to a news release from the Kingman Republican Women, Arizona election laws are a top concern of the group and the legislators “will provide information on upcoming changes to laws that will make Arizona elections more secure, as well as the latest information on the Arizona Senate GOP’s court-ordered audit of Maricopa County ballots.”

There will also be time devoted to questions from the audience, and the public is encouraged to attend and bring questions.

The meeting is slated for 11:30 a.m. at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave., facing Van Nuys Road, in Kingman.

All Kingman Republic Women meetings are open to the public and membership in the group is not required.

There is a $3 fee charged to cover the cost of the meeting room.

A light lunch will be available for a nominal fee, and brown baggers are welcome.

Information provided by Kingman Republican Women