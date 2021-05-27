OFFERS
Striper fishing tourney set for Lake Mead

The Stripe-R-Rama team fishing tournament on Lake Mead will be held on Saturday, June 5 out of South Cove Marina. (File photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

By Don Martin
Originally Published: May 27, 2021 12:38 p.m.

SOUTH COVE – The largest overnight team striper tournament of the year will be held on Lake Mead out of South Cove on Saturday, June 5, according to Jonny Salvino, the tournament director.

Salvino and the Nevada Striper Club are running the tournament, and NSC is being assisted by Kingman resident Courtney Martzen, who was in charge of the 2019 event. There was no Stripe-R-Rama in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event features a pick-your-partner format and anglers will go out of South Cove starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to Salvino. All boaters must have insurance and abide by the rules of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

Anglers must be inside the buoy line by 7 a.m. on Sunday to be eligible to have their catch weighed.

The weigh-in will be in the parking lot of Fisherman’s Landing, 200 Pueblo Drive, in Meadview at 8 a.m.

Anglers can bring up to 40 stripers to the scales, and the total weight determines the winners.

The entry fee is $75 per team if paid by May 28. After that date the entry fee is $85 and must be paid in cash. Boat and ice chest inspections will be conducted prior to boats being launched.

For entry forms and more information contact Martzen at 928-530-8912 or CourtneyMartzen@gmail.com. You can also contact Salvino at 253-720-6950 or Jonny.salvino@coxinc.com.

