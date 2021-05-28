State reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Mohave County on Friday, May 28. It raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 735, according to state health officials.

The number of new cases in the county had been gradually declining as more residents get vaccinated, but that trend was reversed this week. The county reported 90 cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, up from 70 cases and two deaths in the prior seven days. There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Wednesday, May 12; 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5, and 144 cases and five deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, April 28.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 193 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 150 each, Fort Mohave with 55, Golden Valley with 32 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,070 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,142 for Bullhead City, 4,650 for Kingman, 1,711 for Fort Mohave, 1,131 for Golden Valley, 793 for Mohave Valley and 446 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 145 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 54 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,102 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,787 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,052 cases in the county. The county counts 635 deaths, while the state reports 735. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, May 27 there were seven new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 618 tests for a positivity rate of 1%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% (16/417) on Thursday, May 20; 3% (8/263) on Friday, May 21; 1% (2/258) on Saturday, May 22; 20% (26/131) on Sunday, May 23; 9% (21/234) on Monday, May 24; 9% (23/239) on Tuesday, May 25; and 6% (38/674) on Wednesday, May 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 195,915 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Friday, May 28, AZDHS was reporting 15 new deaths and 807 new cases from 35,927 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. Nearly 880,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,609 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.2 million confirmed cases and 593,325 deaths the morning of Friday, May 28.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,513,320 deaths from more than 169 million confirmed cases on Friday, May 28.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can now be administered to those ages 12 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.