Briefs | Delegation opposes partial retirement of A-10 jets

TUCSON – Six Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation say they oppose a provision in President Joe Biden’s proposed budget to partially retire the Air Force’s A-10 attack jets, many of which are assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Delegation members releasing statements of support Friday for A-10s in active service included Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Ruben Gallego, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton.

Supporters of the A-10 over the years have successfully headed off the Air Force’s periodic efforts to retire the Cold War-era aircraft for budget reasons.

The A-10 is valued by supporters for its ability to support ground combat forces.

Dead newborn found in backpack near hotel

PHOENIX - A dead newborn's body was found Friday in a backpack under brush near a hotel, a Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman said.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told local media outlets that it wasn't clear how the infant died and that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

Fire Department medics called to the scene confirmed that the child was dead but no other details were released, including the gender of the baby.

Investigators will examine surveillance video to try to determine who might have been in the area when the bag was left in the brush near the hotel close to Interstate 17 in northern Phoenix. Investigators want to speak with people who may have been in the area and may have seen something, Fortune said.

Father hit by car, saves 5-year-old child

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit from behind by a car, but he was able to push his 5-year-old child out of the way. Authorities say the driver did not stop after the collision Friday morning in south Phoenix. Police are searching for an early 2000s gray Honda Civic.

The collision occurred near 25th Street and Broadway Road, just south of Sky Harbor International Airport and the Salt River.

Phoenix police arrest man in connection with sexual assaults

PHOENIX – Phoenix police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with six sexual assaults dating to at least 2016. Kedrin Wardell, 48, was arrested on Thursday in Chandler after DNA evidence connected him to four assaults. Police said they connected Wardell to two other sexual assaults without DNA evidence but did not release details.

Wardell was found near the site of a sexual assault in July 2020 and matched the victim’s description of the assailant, police said. His DNA was collected and matched the 2020 assault, two in 2019 and one in 2016, according to authorities. Wardell is accused of punching one woman, hitting another with a shovel, holding the victims against their will, and sexually assaulting the victims in each case, KNXV-TV reported.

Wardell was in custody Friday facing charges including sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.