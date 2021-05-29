Obituary | Dennis White
Dennis White went to his eternal home with Jesus on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He went to be with his first-born daughter, Traci, on her birthday.
Dennis was 80 years old. He was a longtime resident of Kingman, Arizona, and was greatly loved by his family and community.
He passed surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Helen; his two daughters Christie and Jessica; his brother Fred; and his grandchildren Tyler, Tanner, Macie, Sawyer and Aria. He also had many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service in his honor will be held on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. at Central Christian Church in Kingman.
