OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Roland L Dahmer

Roland L Dahmer

Roland L Dahmer

Originally Published: May 29, 2021 2:15 p.m.

Roland L. Dahmer passed from this life into his eternal life on April 29, 2021. Roland was born in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, 1951 to Roland Denver and Blanche Dahmer. After high school he attended Bridgewater College in Virginia.

Roland and his first wife Carol had two daughters, Heather Lynn and Hollie Lorraine. Roland was immensely proud of both of his “girls” and the beautiful women they had become.

Roland and his second wife, Melissa, moved to Kingman in 1995, and were married at St. Johns United Methodist Church May 1, 1999. He was an active member of the church, having been an usher, and served on the Trustees.

Roland worked for many years for PEPSI CO in the Washington-Virginia area. Upon moving to Kingman, he worked for Swire Coke for several years. The job he loved was with Northern Ice. He loved the relations he had with the people at the places he serviced, and all his coworkers.

Roland is survived by his wife, Melissa; his daughters Heather of Maryland and Hollie of Virginia; his former wife Carol in Maryland; brother-in-law Jon Lewis of Kingman; and his two little four legged-girls Anabel and Precious.

Melissa would like to say thank you for all the support and love she has received from many friends. A special thanks also to Rebecca Anderson D.O., Kevin Brown, D.O. and Dr. Malik and his staff.

I miss you and Love you so much, will see you in Glory one day.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Michael C. Brown
Obituary: Joseph L. Sadie
Obituary | Harold Ralph Clemett
Obituary | George William Clinch “Bill”
Obituary: Lonnie Jones

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State