124 more Mohave County residents contract COVID-19

KINGMAN – Mohave County health officials logged 124 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths among Mohave County residents in a report issued on Monday, Nov. 1. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Oct. 29 and noon on Monday.

Of the 124 new cases, 31 were logged in the Kingman medical service area, including nine in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were six new local cases ages 50-59, and three ages 60-69. There were also six new cases each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age brackets, plus four ages 20-29 and three each ages 0-10 and 11-19.

The Bullhead City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 49, including 26 over age 50. There were also 35 new cases confirmed in the Lake Havasu City service area, six in the communities in the Arizona Strip and three in as-yet undetermined areas of the county.

The number of new cases has been rising in the county, while deaths have remained consistently high, a fact local health officials have attributed in part to the county’s low vaccination rate.

There were 532 new cases logged in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday. That’s the most in a single week since the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29, when 559 new cases were reported. There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

That compares to 493 cases and 19 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 6; and 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Mohave County is considered a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.6% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 59.3% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 83,866 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 234 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 222, Lake Havasu City with 188, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,020 cases for Lake Havasu City, 8,030 in Kingman, 7,326 in Bullhead City, 2,540 in Fort Mohave, 1,591 in Golden Valley, 1,162 in Mohave Valley and 552 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 211 cases in Topock, 109 in Dolan Springs, 88 in Meadview and 71 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.9 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 30,464 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 33,677 cases in the county. The county counts 862 deaths, while the state reports 988. County health officials report that 26,975 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Nov. 1 there were 75 new cases from 260 tests for a positivity rate of 29%.

The positivity rate was 1% (8/1,179) on Monday, Oct. 25; 45% (214/473) on Tuesday, Oct. 26; 18% (105/591) on Wednesday, Oct. 27; 13% (104/830) on Thursday, Oct. 28; 12% (75/634) on Friday, Oct. 29; and 23% (88/376) on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 290,548 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Nov. 2 AZDHS was reporting 2,350 new cases from 19,895 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. More than 1,173,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,149 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 46 million confirmed cases and 747,401 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5 million deaths from more than 247 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn't possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.