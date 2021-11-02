Diet Center Tip of the Week: Common Mistakes

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Some top nutrition experts have watched what people tend to choose at restaurants and the grocery store. The following are the top five common mistakes they believe that people make, mistakes that contribute to an unhealthy diet that promotes weight gain.

– People try to get more for their money. People feel the need to buy super-sized portions to get a bargain. But is getting more worth consuming more unnecessary calories that lead to weight gain? Portion sizing is essential for weight-loss success.

– People assume that liquids don’t provide that many extra calories. Sodas, juices, instant lemonade, iced teas, cocoas, flavored coffee beverages and milk shakes all provide calories mainly from sugar. Cutting out sugary beverages can save hundreds of calories and leave room for more nutritious foods.

– People don’t always know when they are truly hungry. Many people eat in response to the slightest feeling of hunger, even if they may just be thirsty or reacting to the sight or smell of food. It’s important to understand when your body needs fuel, when your body needs water, and when your body is full. Please don’t forget that it takes 20 minutes for your brain to recognize that there is food in your stomach so eat more slowly.

– People don’t make time to prepare food. Technology has made convenience a priority. However, convenience foods such as frozen entrees, boxed instant meals, canned items and fast-food products tend to be high in sodium, fat and/or calories. They also tend to be low in fiber and in nutrients. Make an effort to limit how often convenience and fast foods are consumed. You can also learn to label read and select more nutritious convenience items, such as Diet Center Meal Replacement Bars.

– People don’t know how to fit fats into their diet. If you don’t know which fats are bad, you may consume too many that increase the risk of heart disease. If you don’t consume good fats, you can miss out on essential nutrients your body needs for good health. And if you don’t portion size, you can easily consume too many calories. Please remember you can get too much of a good thing just like you can get too much of a bad thing. This can lead to poor health and weight gain. Stick to the good fat choices on your Diet Center weight-loss program and learn to familiarize yourself with the correct portion sizes. It will help you fit in fat for good health, and still lose weight.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s weight loss tip of the week.

If you are struggling with weight loss, call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by the Diet Center at 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.