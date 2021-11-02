Elderly Kingman woman dies in collision on Airway Avenue

KINGMAN – Sandra Lewin, 84, of Kingman, was killed as a result of a “T-bone” collision in the 2200 block of Airway Avenue at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The Kingman Police Department wrote in a news release that the investigation determined a vehicle, driven by Lewin, was entering onto Airway Avenue.

She failed to yield to the path of a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Kingman woman resulted in a “T-bone” crash.

Lewin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was pronouced dead as a result of her injuries.

Impairment is not suspected and no charges will be filed, the department wrote.