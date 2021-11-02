OFFERS
Kingman couple celebrates 69th wedding anniversary

Alvin, left, and Effie Achteroff celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: November 2, 2021 5:20 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 2, 2021 5:55 PM

Alvin, left, and Effie Achteroff celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary with a quiet celebration at home with family members that included a special dinner, cake and fond reminiscing. The couple was wed in Grand Haven, Michigan. They have three children – Debbie Buchanan, Randy Achterhof and Laurie Sanchez – and six grandchilfren.

