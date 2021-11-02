State awards $2M to house veterans in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Housing has announced a $2 million award to the City of Kingman and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council to pay for the construction of an emergency shelter in Kingman for homeless veterans. The joint venture between the city and JAVC will create 25 beds of transitional housing for Mohave County vets in need.

"The City of Kingman is proud to partner with the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council to administer this $2 million award,” Mayor Jen Miles said in a news release. “Together, we will see completion of the Oak Street ‘Operation 6’ facility that will provide transitional housing with 25 beds for our veterans in need. Operation 6 is a ‘hands up’ program providing veterans with resources and services leading to housing and gainful employment. I am very grateful to Arizona Gov. Ducey and the Arizona Department of Housing for including Kingman as a recipient of these federal CARES Act funds." The transitional shelter will help veterans impacted by COVID-19.

“We must make sure that we’re taking care of those who have sacrificed so much to protect our nation,” Ducey said. “The emergency homeless shelter in Kingman will support and protect our heroic veterans, put them on a path toward a better quality of life and help them access useful resources and services.”

Mental health, substance abuse and employment services will be available to any vet who needs them while staying at the facility. The average stay is expected to be six months. The goal is to enable a smooth transition when veterans are ready to move to permanent housing.

“This facility will give vets struggling with homelessness the time and supportive services they need to get back on their feet," ADOH Director Tom Simplot said.

ADOH received $22.5 million in a federally funded Community Development Block Grant through the CARES Act for this type of public facilities construction that responds to needs created by COVID-19.

The City of Kingman will administer construction as JAVC converts an existing building it owns at 315 Oak St. into a shelter.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2022, with the facility expected to open for vets in fall 2023.